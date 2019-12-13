School of young agrarians. Farming studied from childhood

There is a secondary school, specialized in agriculture in the village of Lyady, Cherven District. Students from the first to the final grade learn an important subject - agriculture.



A tractor purchased under a sponsorship grant is the most important thing in an agricultural educational institution. Children under the guidance of teachers grow beets, tomatoes, cabbage. The theory of crop production is studied in biology classes. They practice is heldin the school territory.



Children are taught not only the correct land use in the eco-youth cooperative "Organica", but are also given the basics of business, taught the rules of product storage and sale. Students from an early age receive financial literacy lessons.



In addition to business classes, 50 schoolchildren acquire knowledge in the entire traditional line of subjects: music, literature, physical education, foreign languages.



The school has been working within the framework of the Teacher for Belarus initiative for the 3rd year. This is a joint project of the Ministry of Education and one of the Belarusian banks. The aim of the project is to improve the quality of education throughout the country, to create equal educational opportunities for students of metropolitan gymnasiums and for children of rural schools. As part of the project, a school radio, a board games club and an English language club were set up.



Lyady is known far beyond the district, thanks to these children: in Moldova, Ukraine and Italy, where schoolchildren represented Belarus.

