Schools getting ready for new school year

Just week is left before the start of the school year. Now urban and rural schools finish the repair works and landscaping of the territory. In Minsk region alone, 400 schools and kindergartens have been repaired and renovated for September 1. In the central region, 12 new preschool and secondary schools will open their doors for children this year. Another trend is new profile classes in popular disciplines. For example, there will be several of them in the town of Cherven.



As an additional social support, Cherven teachers will be helped to solve the housing problem. Every year in this district center, as well as in the urban settlement of Smilovichi teachers will be allocated two new rental apartments.



