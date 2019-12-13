Schmidt on Belarusian opposition: what do Poles observe? Several screamers with flags and posters in the center of Warsaw

Polish media have been very actively trying to turn Poles against Belarusians and Russians, but they are not doing too well. This was stated in the program "Main Air" by Polish dissident and judge Tomasz Schmidt, who, incidentally, in the Republic of Poland had access to state secrets, secret and highly classified documents. Now the citizen of the neighboring country is asking for political asylum in Belarus.

The Polish government thoroughly supports all attempts of the coup d'état in Belarus, he said. "It not only gives money for this, but also gives housing to activists, provides access to the media. However, the effect is not high," said Tomasz Schmidt. - What do Poles observe? A few screamers with flags and posters in the center of Warsaw. 95% of our citizens do not care about this".