Schmidt after rally in Brest Fortress: In Belarus, I learn the history that was in reality

"I am just beginning to get familiar with real history. Thanks to the fact that I am here in Belarus, I recognize the history that was in reality. I learned what the Brest Fortress was. I learned how the Great Patriotic War began. And this is only thanks to Belarus, thanks to the fact that the real true memory is preserved here," said Tomasz Schmidt.

The Polish ex-judge said that he was born in Bialystok. "That's why I have very good relations with Belarusians. I know them very well, and we are together. My grandmother literally had a Belarusian family living across the fence, and we were on very good terms. We go to the church, they go to the church, and when there were friendly meetings, then we were all together. That's how it should be, because we are Slavs, we are brothers," said Tomasz Schmidt.