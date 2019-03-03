3.78 BYN
Chocolate President. Exclusive receives Grand Prix For High Quality and Uniqueness of Product and title Best Product of the Year
The quality of the chocolate line President. Exclusive won the hearts of not only Belarusian buyers, but also strict international critics. In the past six months alone, the product has collected diplomas of first degree at major exhibitions in Russia and Kazakhstan. It has also received the Grand Prix For High Quality and Uniqueness of Product and title Best Product of the Year.
The fact that the head of the Belarusian state gives this chocolate to foreign leaders also speaks about the highest quality of the product.