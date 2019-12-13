Spy games: How journalist turned out employee of Ukrainian Defense Ministry

Until recently, it was hard to imagine that Belarusian counterintelligence would have to track spies from Ukraine. However, today this is a fact.

Pavel Sharoyko, a staff member of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, acted in Belarus under the guise of a correspondent of a Ukrainian news agency.

According to the documents, the journalist, but in fact the colonel carried out intelligence activities to collect classified information about the armed forces of Belarus and Russia. Another vector of his work was the collection of compromising information about the officials of the Belarusian state authorities. He also supervised the network of agents from among Belarusians he had created, who were used in secrecy to carry out propaganda actions to the detriment of the national interests of Belarus.