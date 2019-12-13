Headquarters training of regional grouping of troops starts in Belarus

The headquarters training of the regional grouping of troops has started in Belarus. According to the Ministry of Defense, a joint training of the united command of the grouping of troops will take place within a week. During this time the Belarusian and Russian military will practice the security actions of the Union State. They will take into consideration the experience of armed conflicts in recent years. According to the military department, the exercise is the next stage in preparation for the joint operational exercise "Shield of the Union - 2023". These maneuvers will take place in Russia in September.