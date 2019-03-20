Stadler Minsk presents new train for Minsk subway

The first train for Minsk subway was presented by Stadler Minsk. This is a fundamentally new train. Everything is based on convenience and safety. The seats repeat the shape of the human body, and a there is a separate exit for the evacuation of passengers into the tunnel. The salons are equipped with places for recharging mobile phones and are air-conditioned. In short, the project has a high technological level of an IT country.



The green light was given to the joint project Stadler Minsk in 2017. Today it is the largest plant in the structure of Stadler, and is one of the most modern works in Europe.