Swiss military analyst Ralph Bosshard tells about role of Belarus in preserving security in the region

"Your country, beyond any doubt, plays a huge role and has played a huge role in building bridges between the participants of the conflict on the territory of Ukraine as early as 6-7 years ago. And there is a potential to play the same role in the future, because Ukrainians are your neighbors and Russians are your neighbors," Bosshard said.

"You were in the same condition, you were part of the same association - the Soviet Union. You understand each other, you understand each other's mentality, you understand each other's thought patterns, traditions and history. Therefore, I think Belarus has a chance to make progress in the process of peaceful settlement like almost no other country. Maybe Kazakhstan is also capable of it. But first of all Belarus," Ralf Bosshard emphasized.