Strong regions - strong country. Orsha District living in special economic conditions for third year

Strong regions are a strong country. They will be in the focus of attention in the next five years. Economy is sure to boost the development of social sphere. The Orsha District development program is under constant control of the head of state. There are special conditions for the work of enterprises and businesses here, and the powers of local authorities have been expanded. Everything is done to make this part of the Belarusian land even more attractive for living.

For the third year, Orsha District has been living in special economic conditions. The 506th Presidential Decree, which entered into force in 2019, secured unprecedented tax, financial and administrative preferences in order to reboot the region's economy.

Orsha District is the second most populous district in the Vitebsk Region. Human resources and convenient location in terms of transport infrastructure made Orsha a powerful industrial hub. In 1980s, there were more than 30 enterprises which worked for the whole Union.

The collapse of the big country inevitably hit the industry of Orsha. The production was not demanded, the shops and industrial buildings were closed. Many of them were idle for three decades. The President's strict requirement is to make use of the abandoned premises. Two years later the fate of more than 80% of empty buildings was decided. For example, two new production facilities with foreign capital were organized in the former industrial premises of the Legmash plant.

Over the last three years, the greenhouse conditions for business allowed attracting to the economy of Orsha almost 15 m. Orsha needs skilled workers, and the region is already solving this problem.