PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Alexander Lukashenko’s words give confidence in future to people fleeing wars

The visit of the President of Belarus to the transport and logistics center has changed the way of life in the temporary camp. Alexander Lukashenko’s strong words gave confidence in the future to people fleeing wars. They will definitely not be abandoned in Belarus, they will not be left in trouble. The choice depends only on them: either to return to their homeland or to wait for the condescension of Europe.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All