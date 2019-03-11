EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Strong wind gusting up to 20 meters per second expected in south of Belarus

Today a cyclone from Western Europe will cover Belarus. A strong wind gusting up to 20 meters per second is expected in the south of the country. Forecasters announced an orange level of danger. It will rain and sleet.

