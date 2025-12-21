3.66 BYN
Since the beginning of 2025, more than 218,000 foreigners have visited Belarus visa-free
Since January 1 of this year, 218,540 people from 38 countries included in the visa-free entry list have arrived in Belarus. Most of these travelers came from neighboring Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland, BelTA reported, citing the State Border Committee.
A total of 1,250,276 European citizens have visited our country since April 15, 2022 (the day visa-free entry to Belarus was introduced for citizens of Lithuania and Latvia, as well as persons with Latvian non-citizen status, and from July 1, 2022 for citizens of Poland). So, 660,491 people arrived from Lithuania, 402,168 from Latvia, and 131,487 from Poland. Under the extended visa-free entry program for 35 European countries, effective July 19, 2024, 56,130 people have entered Belarus.
The Border Service reminded that the head of state has decided to extend visa-free entry for citizens of 38 European countries until December 31, 2026. Detailed information on visa-free travel to Belarus is available in a special section of the information portal of the State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus and on the "Belarus Border" mobile app.