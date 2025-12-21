Since the beginning of 2025, more than 218,000 foreigners have visited Belarus visa-free

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eda0cc4f-253d-4abf-9d48-2cb157669fcb/conversions/aa533f91-22e5-41a0-9c54-16634d5e4d3a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eda0cc4f-253d-4abf-9d48-2cb157669fcb/conversions/aa533f91-22e5-41a0-9c54-16634d5e4d3a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eda0cc4f-253d-4abf-9d48-2cb157669fcb/conversions/aa533f91-22e5-41a0-9c54-16634d5e4d3a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eda0cc4f-253d-4abf-9d48-2cb157669fcb/conversions/aa533f91-22e5-41a0-9c54-16634d5e4d3a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Since January 1 of this year, 218,540 people from 38 countries included in the visa-free entry list have arrived in Belarus. Most of these travelers came from neighboring Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland, BelTA reported, citing the State Border Committee.

A total of 1,250,276 European citizens have visited our country since April 15, 2022 (the day visa-free entry to Belarus was introduced for citizens of Lithuania and Latvia, as well as persons with Latvian non-citizen status, and from July 1, 2022 for citizens of Poland). So, 660,491 people arrived from Lithuania, 402,168 from Latvia, and 131,487 from Poland. Under the extended visa-free entry program for 35 European countries, effective July 19, 2024, 56,130 people have entered Belarus.