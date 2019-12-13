Sinyavsky on Chernobyl lands returned: It is possible to work on them, but under special control

Over 36 years they managed to reduce the Chernobyl pollution area by half. Does it mean that these returned lands can be used in economy just like the normally clean ones? That is the question we asked to Minister of Emergency Situations Vadim Sinyavsky.



"You can work on them, but under special control, because there are peculiarities of exploitation of these lands," said Vadim Sinyavsky. Of course, they pay the closest attention to a set of protective measures and specialization in the production of certain types of agricultural products. And, of course, special control over the products is needed".



The Minister explained that specialists, including radiologists, study the degree of contamination before starting to work. If any contaminant is present, the protective measures are used, which allow to carry out spring field and harvesting works in the future.



"The yield of these products is under the close control of laboratory specialists," stressed Vadim Sinyavsky. - When decisions are made concerning crop rotation on these lands, of course, a crop is chosen which is the least exposed to radioactive contamination in order to meet the permissible levels in the future."



