Belarus' health care system ready for second wave of coronavirus

Our healthcare system is ready to counteract the second wave of COVID-19. The epidemic situation in the country and in the world was discussed the day before at the Independence Palace.



The situation with the coronavirus is under the control of the President and medics.



The Belarusian way of fighting the coronavirus has proved to be a practical one, and therefore the country will continue to pursue its chosen strategy: we will not close the borders. By the way, some countries of the world, who were previously adherents of strict restrictions, now increasingly refuse the mandatory quarantine for their residents. Special attention was paid to medical personnel at the meeting. Doctors will still be supported financially - and here it is important to observe a fair approach, the President pointed out. Influenza vaccination, social distance, antiseptics and a masked regime in public places - all recommendations remain the same. The consciousness of citizens comes to the fore.



The healthcare system is ready for an increase in the number of positive tests - drugs and personal protective equipment are available. Hospitals and laboratories throughout the country are switching to a special regime. At the same time, the President's instruction is being fulfilled - not to stop treating other diseases. A different approach now also applies to those coming from abroad. Thus, quarantine has been reduced to 10 days, as well as to first level contacts.

