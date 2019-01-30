3.42 RUB
Housing savings system may appear in Belarus this year
The draft decree has already been prepared, and by February 1 it will have been sent to the Council of Ministers for further work. With the introduction of the housing savings system, citizens will have another opportunity to build housing faster.
Other options for assisting citizens in the issue of housing acquisition and construction are also being discussed: for example, a pilot project for the construction of apartments in Smolevichi is being developed for Minsk residents. The Ministry of Economy deals with the issue of introducing a mortgage system. Also, some laws will be amended on the legal regulation of housing relations, including the Housing Code. The document will be considered at the spring session of the House of Representatives.
