Healthcare system of central region to undergo major upgrade in 2022

The healthcare system of the central region will be upgraded on a large scale this year: this was announced at the final board meeting of the Ministry of Public Health and Social Development. New CT scanners will be provided to Zhodino, Stolbtsy and Molodechno, and children's multidisciplinary hospital will open in Borisov. Among the first important openings of this year are a new building of the children's outpatient clinic in Zhodino and a surgical ward in Volozhin. Now special attention is paid to the development of interregional centers.