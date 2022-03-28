Situation on Belarusian-Ukrainian Border under Control - One Day at Outpost

"Frontier guards, take up arms!" - This command sets in motion the advance of the watch groups.

An alarming start to another day on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border - an alarm system goes off. In the light of recent events, the usual job for the outpost is perceived in a completely different way. A reinforced infantry group advances to pre-determined positions almost simultaneously with the border guards. The Ukrainian border is just a little less than three km away.

The interaction is organized to the smallest detail. A joint procedure for actions in case of violation of the state border and other situations requiring immediate response has been prescribed. This unit has communications equipment, we have a common channel. We manage all the emerging difficulties together. Pavel Kovalyuk, head of the border outpost

This time the alarm turned out to be false. Probably, forest living things, for which, as you know, there are no borders, once again checked the protection system. However, the commanders say, such training is not out of place.

Now the task is to increase surveillance over the unmanned aerial vehicles, prevent the actions of sabotage and reconnaissance groups. In case of emergency situations, hostilities, the post takes up all-round defense and protects the area. Andrey Kovzov, commander of a motorized rifle platoon

The border in the south of the country has been enhanced, the necessary reserves have been created. Tank units were stationed in the forests at several positions at once, ready to advance at any moment to repel aggression. At the same time, the military constantly stress that their function is purely defensive. "The Steel Guards" didn't have to be involved. This is simply not necessary. Nevertheless, the gunpowder is kept dry, and the military hardware is ready to defend the borders of the motherland.

We are on constant combat duty, we are on the patrolling course: guarding the military hardware as well as the control and observation post. We carry out tasks of preparing vehicles for combat use, that is, installing dynamic protection, all the necessary assemblies and aggregates, so that we could take response measures in case of any threat. Georgy Nuzhdin, tank driver

The fighters in all positions are highly concentrated. They explain: if you relax here, you may pose a threat to the national security. By the way, the border guards and the military today not just work in tandem, but are in fact a single unit.

There were signs of border violations in the Belarusian-Ukrainian direction, and we, in cooperation with the Armed Forces, set up a block on this direction and detained a citizen who was trying to cross the state border. Pavel Bogutsky, head of the border outpost

Local authorities do not stand aside - any support is provided if necessary. And ordinary people are well aware that in a difficult period Belarusians need the unity of spirit more than ever. Therefore, the attitude toward the military is reverent, because they will be the first to face an attack in the event of external aggression.

We live peacefully: nobody touches us, we don't touch anyone. We are minding our own business, spring is coming, the sowing is near at hand, so we have our own worries. It's quiet everywhere, you can't hear anything, you can see that it's lively, you can see the military hardware moving around, but it doesn't seem to bother anyone. Natalia Parkhacheva, local resident