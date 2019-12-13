3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Situation on Belarusian-Ukrainian border under control
The border guards are in tight mode, but our border guards have not taken any extraordinary security measures. Everything is quiet on the Belarusian side and no unrest is expected here. The Belarusian citizens returning from the territory of Ukraine are allowed to enter the country. If you have any difficulties with the border crossing, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends contacting the Belarusian diplomats. Representatives of the Border Committee urge Belarusians to remain calm and not give in to provocations.
President
All
President of Belarus to attend World Climate Summit in Azerbaijan on November 11-12
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All