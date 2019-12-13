Situation on Belarusian-Ukrainian border under control

The border guards are in tight mode, but our border guards have not taken any extraordinary security measures. Everything is quiet on the Belarusian side and no unrest is expected here. The Belarusian citizens returning from the territory of Ukraine are allowed to enter the country. If you have any difficulties with the border crossing, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends contacting the Belarusian diplomats. Representatives of the Border Committee urge Belarusians to remain calm and not give in to provocations.



