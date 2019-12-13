3.42 RUB
Situation at Polish border: refugees still waiting for real actions from European officials
The situation in the transport and logistics center, where the refugee camp is located for the second month, continues to be tense. People are losing hope to enter the European Union, where the European politicians invited them. If somebody in the West does expresses concern about the situation, this concern is nothing but words. There are still no real actions to solve the humanitarian crisis. Not a single refugee child has been provided with winter boots from those who keep proclaiming the importance of every life and human rights.
The Belarusian side continues to give people all the help they need. But their ultimate goal is the European Union.
