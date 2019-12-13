Situation at border, sanctions threats, tasks of agro-industrial complex, and coronavirus discussed at meeting between President and government

The President gave instructions to the government on the most pressing topics in the agriculture, situation at the border, sanctions threats of the West, treatment of Covid and work of entrepreneurs.

The meeting with the leadership of the Council of Ministers began with the discussion of the harvesting campaign. Food security concerns the whole world.

According to the UN, more than 45 million people are on the verge of starvation! Food prices continue to grow, experts predict that such dynamics will continue in the future. In Belarus, there are no problems with food shortages and the ability to buy everything one needs. The issue is under constant control, including at the highest level.

Field work has practically ended in Belarus. There are small volumes of corn and sugar beet this year. In general, the harvest amounted at more than 9 million tons of grain. At the same time, the agricultural sector needs to get ready for the new harvesting year.

Therefore, the assignment is to repair and prepare all equipment for early sowing during the winter. Food prices in the world are high, and experts predict their further growth. If the work is completed efficiently and on time, we can earn money and strengthen the financial position of farms. Another strategic task for the near future is land reclamation.

The situation on the Belarusian-Polish border is under the special control of the President. The task for the Foreign Ministry is to voice the position of Belarus at the international venues. Security along the border and the prevention of provocations are major instructions to the government.

A dangerous tendency has emerged, when they try to transfer weapons and ammunition to the camp of migrants to provoke a conflict. The Ministry of Defense, the Sate Security Committee, the border troops are on alert to ensure control over the movement of NATO and Polish troops. You can see that 15 000 military personnel, tanks, armored vehicles, helicopters were pulled up to our border. We must constantly monitor the situation. Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus

Alexander Lukashenko also instructed to provide migrants with dry firewood and to pay additional attention to pregnant women and children. The Ministry of Education will deal with this issue, according to the profile Minister. In the near future, children of migrants will be transferred to a health camp.

As for the dialogue with Europe, the instruction to the Foreign Ministry is to explain to the West the worthless effect of the sanctions threats and that sort of manipulations. The response will be immediate and harsh.

Alexander Lukashenko spoke about Covid today. The epidemic situation in the country is optimistic. The incidence rate continues to decline. Hospitals should return to their usual work schedule, re-profiling departments for patients with coronavirus infection only in certain institutions.

The meeting also emphasized the business reform. The President was presented with a corresponding draft Decree, but Alexander Lukashenko sent the document back for revision. According to the Belarusian leader, the main principles worth paying attention to are the creation of equal competitive conditions for everyone and fairness in paying taxes. This draft Decree will be considered later.

State support for Amkodor and the construction of a new educational building of the Belarusian State University are also on the agenda. The decision was approved about the former; the expansion of the university is also possible. Timeframe and costs need to be considered.