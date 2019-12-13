COVID-19 situation at "Lesnaya Polyana" under President's control

The situation with COVID-19 at Lesnaya Polyana health center has been taken under personal control of the President. Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich informed Alexander Lukashenko about the situation. The main thing is that there is no threat to children's health now! They are divided into two groups. The first group - those in Ostrovets hospital - has minimal symptoms of the disease. The second group - those with confirmed coronavirus, but no symptoms - are in the center under medical supervision separately from the others. The rest of the children are also under the close attention of medical workers. The Ministry of Health has monitored all the health camps. The situation is quiet everywhere.