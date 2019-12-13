Situation with Ranair plane looks like well-planned sabotage of Western special services

Since relations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation have been damaged, Belarus was a kind of mediator, but now we are losing even that. This is what this position of the leaders of the state of Ukraine will lead to. They did not even wait for an official explanation from the Belarusian side. It’s outrages that we did not even listen to our neighbor’s version.

Yuriy Boyko, Co-Chairman of the “Opposition Platform - For Life” faction (Ukraine)