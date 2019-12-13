3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Situation with Ranair plane looks like well-planned sabotage of Western special services
Ukrainian Telegram channel "Legitimny", known for its accurate insider information thanks to sources in the Ukrainian government, writes about it. The post that this is a deliberate set-up of the Western special services to increase the pressure of sanctions and the buildup of the situation in Belarus appeared before everything was clear. It means that the channel's source in the Ukrainian government knew about what was happening. Following that the President’s Office was aware of the plans of provocation. The insider does not hide further intention to create an isolated country from Belarus. Such ideas are supported by the West and their fellows from Poland and Lithuania.
This version is quite plausible since so far not a single country has expressed a desire to conduct an investigation, to invite specialists at last or get acquainted with the official documents that are in the public domain.
It is obvious that some partners use the incident in their political interests.
Since relations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation have been damaged, Belarus was a kind of mediator, but now we are losing even that. This is what this position of the leaders of the state of Ukraine will lead to. They did not even wait for an official explanation from the Belarusian side. It’s outrages that we did not even listen to our neighbor’s version.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All