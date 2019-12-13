Situation in the forests in southern regions of Belarus under control

A stream of fakes is trying to heat up Belarus from within. A new batch has appeared in destructive telegram channels. One of them is related to the consequences of forest fires in the Chernobyl exclusion zone for the Belarusians.



The situation in the southern regions of Belarus is now under control. This was reported to journalists today during a press conference in Minsk. This year, there was only one case of a threat of fire from the territory of Ukraine across the border. In March, the fire almost spread to the territory of Belarus in Mikashevichi District. Qualified specialists were able to prevent the accident.



Sergey Chernyavsky, Head of the Department of the Ministry of Forestry of Belarus:

According to space monitoring data, the occurrence of this threat was noted. The employees of the state forest protection, specialized teams and forest fire brigades went to the place and took measures to prevent the forest fire from spreading to our territory. The area was plowed. And the forest fire was burned off in a certain area. We constantly monitor the situation. If necessary, the employees are ready to go to the place and take measures to prevent the fire from spreading to our territory.