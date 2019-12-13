3.39 RUB
World pandemic requires Belarus to mobilize efforts and be ready to respond quickly to challenges
The production activity is declining, the commodity markets and services sector are facing serious problems, and cooperative ties between countries have been disrupted. This was announced today during the opening of the spring sessions of the House of Representatives and the Council of the Republic. Legislators have 3 months to fill the legal framework with new effective mechanisms.
Deputies are directly involved in the preparation of two important documents. This is a program for socio-economic development for 5 years and a draft budget for next year.
Economy and the social sphere are the two main priorities in parliamentary work. They will be supported by a legal framework. Four dozen laws are already on the schedule. The guidelines are expected from the traditional Address from the President.
At this session, deputies will approve the date of the election of the Head of State. On the first working day, the deputies supported the agreement with the European Union on the facilitation of issuing visas. Schengen can be obtained in 10 days. And its value will decrease for Belarusians to 35 euros. The Belarusian visa for the citizens of the European Union will cost the same. The agreement was also supported by senators. The next step is signing by the President, the European Parliament and the Council of the EU.
