Situation on Belarusian-Polish border discussed on sidelines of EAEU Intergovernmental Council

The situation on the Belarusian-Polish border was discussed on the sidelines of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council, which was held in Yerevan. Our partners noted that, the migration crisis is interpreted differently from both sides of the border. That is why it is so important to hear the position of Belarus. The Prime Minister spoke in detail about the measures taken by Belarus to ensure comfortable conditions for migrants at the border. The main thing is to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe. Western partners, according to Roman Golovchenko, talk a lot, but do practically nothing.