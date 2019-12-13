Consumer market discussed with President

Protection of the domestic market and producers, price control and inflation forecast are discussed today. First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov and Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade Vladimir Koltovich give a report at the Palace of Independence.



They discussed the situation in the consumer market, prices and their stability for socially significant goods. Supporting the economy during the pandemic is a complex task for everyone.



First of all, people should be provided with quality goods of domestic production and at affordable prices. The essentials must be tightly controlled. Special attention is paid to import substitution, expanding the range of goods, which we can manufacture on our own.



The rise in prices for socially significant goods, both domestic and imported, was limited in Belarus a month ago. The basic consumer basket consists of cereals, milk, meat, vegetables and fruits npwdays. This list also includes medicines that are in use at a difficult epidemic time. Due to the negative impact of the pandemic on the growth of world prices, there are still risks of an increase in the cost of socially significant goods. Therefore, MART decided to extend their regulation in Belarus until the end of June.



