Working with population is one of the key activities of Belarusian parliamentarians

Consideration of the appeals of citizens continues in Belarus. Senators actively help people to solve their everyday problems. Thus, a personal reception of citizens was held by Sergei Sivets yesterday. According to the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Law System and Statecraft under the Council of the Republic, working with the population is one of the key activities of parliamentarians. A personal reception is an opportunity to explain to people these or those legal details and explain citizens how they can solve their problems.