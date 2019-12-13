Sivets: All provisions in new Constitution aimed at enhancing Belarusian statehood

All provisions of the Constitution of the country are aimed at further strengthening of the Belarusian statehood. Senator Sergei Sivets shared such an opinion during the meeting with the labor collective and students of Minsk College of Light Industry and Complex Logistics. The institution held a dialogue platform to discuss changes to the Basic Law of the country. The Chairman of the Standing Committee on Legislation and State Building of the Council of the Republic emphasized that such forms help to form a consolidating opinion of Belarusians about the main novelties of the Constitution. All the proposals on the actualization of our Constitution will be considered at the meeting of the working group and the constitutional commission.