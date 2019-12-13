3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Sivets: All provisions in new Constitution aimed at enhancing Belarusian statehood
All provisions of the Constitution of the country are aimed at further strengthening of the Belarusian statehood. Senator Sergei Sivets shared such an opinion during the meeting with the labor collective and students of Minsk College of Light Industry and Complex Logistics. The institution held a dialogue platform to discuss changes to the Basic Law of the country. The Chairman of the Standing Committee on Legislation and State Building of the Council of the Republic emphasized that such forms help to form a consolidating opinion of Belarusians about the main novelties of the Constitution. All the proposals on the actualization of our Constitution will be considered at the meeting of the working group and the constitutional commission.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All