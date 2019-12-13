Representatives of extremist formations began the fight for grants and organized pseudo-elections. Farce already has a continuation in the legal field. And as reported the Investigative Committee, in total the confrontation for positions in the criminal hierarchy features 257 people, whose names are reliably known to investigators. They represent 12 extremist organizations and are now defendants in criminal cases. Four more articles of the Criminal Code were added to the "record" list of fugitive extremists. According to the established algorithm, the real estate and property of the defendants will be arrested as part of the investigative actions.

Sergei Kabakovich, official representative of the Investigative Committee of Belarus:

It is established that in 2024 it was decided to reorganize this criminal group with the subsequent appointment of new leaders of extremist cells. It is the reorganization in this environment that will help the ringleaders to get rid of outsiders of the political game and award a place in the "cabinet state" to the most loyal executors. Feeling the approaching complete loss of conditional authority and funding from Western curators, well-known fugitive criminals such as Azarov, Latushko, Prokopiev, as well as less known and not at all unaffiliated representatives of the radical world put forward their candidacies for the right to sit "at the master's table".

The main tasks in the activities of the next convocation will remain unchanged: development of measures for the forceful seizure of power, accompanied by mass riots, sabotage and armed invasion, active imposition of "European values", measures of sanctions pressure; calls for support for illegal armed formations, creation of alternative authorities abroad.