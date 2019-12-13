3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
12 extremist formations start fighting for grants and organize pseudo-elections. Criminal cases initiated
Representatives of extremist formations began the fight for grants and organized pseudo-elections. Farce already has a continuation in the legal field. And as reported the Investigative Committee, in total the confrontation for positions in the criminal hierarchy features 257 people, whose names are reliably known to investigators. They represent 12 extremist organizations and are now defendants in criminal cases. Four more articles of the Criminal Code were added to the "record" list of fugitive extremists. According to the established algorithm, the real estate and property of the defendants will be arrested as part of the investigative actions.
Sergei Kabakovich, official representative of the Investigative Committee of Belarus:
It is established that in 2024 it was decided to reorganize this criminal group with the subsequent appointment of new leaders of extremist cells. It is the reorganization in this environment that will help the ringleaders to get rid of outsiders of the political game and award a place in the "cabinet state" to the most loyal executors. Feeling the approaching complete loss of conditional authority and funding from Western curators, well-known fugitive criminals such as Azarov, Latushko, Prokopiev, as well as less known and not at all unaffiliated representatives of the radical world put forward their candidacies for the right to sit "at the master's table".
The main tasks in the activities of the next convocation will remain unchanged: development of measures for the forceful seizure of power, accompanied by mass riots, sabotage and armed invasion, active imposition of "European values", measures of sanctions pressure; calls for support for illegal armed formations, creation of alternative authorities abroad.
According to the investigation, back in 2020, representatives of the most radical cells created an extremist organization in Belarus, called the "coordination council". After the active work of our special services, some members of the organized crime group fled the country. Abroad, the fugitive criminals cooperated and organized a parody of the state system, where the so-called coordinating council was assigned the role of a proto-parliament, which was supposed to control small radical communities. But as the Investigative Committee notes, despite all the attempts of the fugitives, there will be taken measures to ensure the principle of inevitability of punishment and compensation for damage, including in the framework of special proceedings.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All