Investigation Committee of Belarus awaits answer to its appeal sent to Pavel Durov

The Investigation Committee of Belarus expects an answer to the appeal sent to Pavel Durov, co-founder of "Telegram" messenger. As it noted in the letter, last August, there were riots with outrages and arsons in Belarus. There was also violence faced by the law enforcement officers. In order to put psychological pressure on law enforcement officers and employees of government agencies, some telegram channels published personal data of representatives of these professions. Calls for violence were heard. As the Investigation Committee noted, in February, during the monitoring of Internet resources a message published in the telegram channel "Pavel Durov" was found. It proposed blocking channels that posted personal data of law enforcement officers and journalists in Russia. The analysis showed a complete similarity between the destructive channels in our country and similar channels blocked in Russia - the same aggressive rhetoric. Given the precedent of blocking such channels, the IC of our country sent an appeal to Pavel Durov and his team related to similar chats in Belarus. Since "the terms of use expressly prohibit public calls for violence," and "the rules apply to all violators, regardless of their political views," the agency expects an unbiased assessment from "Telegram" of the appeal sent to them.