IC of Belarus seeks legal assistance in Switzerland

Such a statement was made today: "The Investigation Committee is fully open and ready to cooperate with all the international organizations interested in an unbiased investigation of the criminal case on the knowingly false report on the bombing of the flight Athens-Vilnius. A criminal case on the "mining" of the plane has been opened and it is pending at the Investigation Committee of Minsk. In the near future a request for legal assistance will be sent to the prosecutor's office of Switzerland - investigators are primarily interested in the information on the user of the mailbox, from which the message was sent.