IC of Belarus seeks legal assistance in Switzerland
This is a step of the Investigation Committee of Belarus to hold an open dialogue.
Such a statement was made today: "The Investigation Committee is fully open and ready to cooperate with all the international organizations interested in an unbiased investigation of the criminal case on the knowingly false report on the bombing of the flight Athens-Vilnius. A criminal case on the "mining" of the plane has been opened and it is pending at the Investigation Committee of Minsk. In the near future a request for legal assistance will be sent to the prosecutor's office of Switzerland - investigators are primarily interested in the information on the user of the mailbox, from which the message was sent.
The Investigation Committee urges the public not to popularise cynical speculations - the preliminary investigation is yet to be completed. The Investigation Committee noted - more than 200 criminal cases on false "mines" of about thousand of infrastructure facilities in Belarus were opened within the last two years. Fifteen of the cases involved Minsk National Airport and planes of various air operators.
