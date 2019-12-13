3.42 RUB
Investigation Committee qualify actions of Polish law enforcers as crime against human security
The Investigation Committee qualified the actions of Polish law enforcement officers as a crime against human security. A criminal case was filed. Today the Investigation Committee continues to work at the scene on the Belarusian-Polish border at the checkpoint Bruzgy.
Now there is an additional inspection in the daytime. Investigators are also working with people injured as a result of exposure to toxic substances. These are the people who sought medical help. A criminal case has been filed for a crime against human security, mass acts of cruelty committed in connection with race and ethnicity.
