Investigation Committee qualify actions of Polish law enforcers as crime against human security

The Investigation Committee qualified the actions of Polish law enforcement officers as a crime against human security. A criminal case was filed. Today the Investigation Committee continues to work at the scene on the Belarusian-Polish border at the checkpoint Bruzgy.



Now there is an additional inspection in the daytime. Investigators are also working with people injured as a result of exposure to toxic substances. These are the people who sought medical help. A criminal case has been filed for a crime against human security, mass acts of cruelty committed in connection with race and ethnicity.



