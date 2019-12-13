EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Investigation Committee establishes circumstances of financing protest actions in Belarus

The IC also reported that the money received in the country for the protest actions was seized.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All