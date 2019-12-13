Investigation Committee initiates criminal proceedings against Putilo and Protasevich

The founder of the extremist Telegram channel Stepan Putilo and its ex-administrator Roman Protasevich were found guilty under several articles of the criminal code related to organization of riots. In addition, the Investigative Committee initiated criminal proceedings against these individuals for incitement of racial, national, religious and social hatred and discord.

The investigation is ongoing and the persons involved in organizing the riots in the Belarusian territory have been identified. In addition, law enforcement agencies continue to work to restrict access to Internet resources containing extremist materials. We would like to remind you that the channel and logo NEXTA were declared extremist materials by the Belarusian court. It is established that the information products and videos placed on the resource "NEXTA-Live" in the period from August 9-11 contain signs of extremist activity and public calls for mass disorders. At the same time, Stepan Putilo was added to the Russian Interior Ministry's database back in August as a wanted person.



