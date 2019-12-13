3.39 RUB
Investigation Committee opens criminal case against founders of BY_help and BYSOL
The Investigation Committee opened a criminal case against the founders of BY_help and BYSOL Andrei Strizhak and Alexei Leonchik. They are prosecuted under the articles "Financing of extremism" and "Training of persons to participate in actions violating public order." Both of them are put on the international wanted list.
Andrei Strizhak became famous not long ago when he started to collect money in support of the protesters. The real fame came when it was found out that he was using the collected money for personal needs. The figures ranged from two million dollars to hundreds of thousands. The so-called victims received crumbs in order to publicize these payments. Ultimately, even Strizhak's personal assistant Svetlana Onoshko ran away and told all about the lies and frauds in the so-called solidarity funds.
Alexei Leonchik collected money from sympathizers, promised to cover fines and medical care, but spent it on lobsters and champagne. 20 percent was used for PR payments. The rest went to the pockets of Leonchik and his assistants.
According to the open information in the network, we can conclude that the funds were also used to support destructive activities in Belarus.
