Investigation Committee completes resolving case on insulting judge in Cherven District
The Investigation Committee has completed its case on the insult of a judge in Cherven District. A 39-year-old man inscribed an offensive message on the fence last month. He repeated his action a few weeks later. Other facts of unlawful activities of a man were also revealed. The accused painted a stop in the same village with white-red-white symbols in January-February. The suspect fully pleaded guilty and repented of his deeds.