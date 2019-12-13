EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Scheme of paid rallies in Belarus accidentally exposed by Ukrainian blogger

He talked to a foreigner living in Belarus and inquired about his opinion about the protests. The young man said that he had seen with his own eyes how his compatriots went to unauthorized rallies for money. However, afterwards all the "guests" were deported back to their homeland. This video is notable for the fact that a Turkmen citizen, who saw these "protests" with his own eyes, responds at ease, not knowing that he is being filmed for a political blog. Watch the video.

