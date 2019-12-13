EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Students who served in the army to get discounts for higher education

Students who served in the army and got recommendations of the military units will receive discounts for paid studying in educational establishments. |This is provided by the decree signed by the Head of State yesterday. The amount of discount will be specified by the government and will depend on the average academic performance grade. This innovation is aimed at raising the prestige of the military service.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All