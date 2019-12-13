3.42 RUB
Students who served in the army to get discounts for higher education
Students who served in the army and got recommendations of the military units will receive discounts for paid studying in educational establishments. |This is provided by the decree signed by the Head of State yesterday. The amount of discount will be specified by the government and will depend on the average academic performance grade. This innovation is aimed at raising the prestige of the military service.
