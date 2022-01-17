10% social discount on meat, bread, milk and vegetables provided in Belarus

Today, a social discount has been launched in large retail chains in Belarus. Pensioners, large families and those whose monthly income is less than the minimum subsistence budget can buy meat, bread, milk and vegetables 10% cheaper. Discounts do not apply to campaign products. The Government's initiative was supported by 16 retailers, which represents 50 percent of the entire retail market. Today, on average, each retailer has 25% of socially significant goods in its check. That is about 29 items. Now they are also subject to price regulation.