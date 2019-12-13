The decisions adopted by the Belarusian People's Congress are designed to maximize the security of the country. Especially since NATO countries one after another conduct exercises near the borders of Belarus. For the first time in the history of the alliance, they don't even hide that the maneuvers "Steady Defender" on the territory of the Baltic States, Poland and Germany are aimed at deterring Russia.

The desire of our neighbors to acquire their own nuclear arsenal cannot but cause concern. People behind the border say with one voice that such measures are intended solely for defense, but historical experience suggests that these speeches cannot be trusted.

Belarus is actually in the epicenter of the largest military-political crisis, where hybrid methods of intimidation are used. The appetites and activity of the collective West are getting higher every day, while NATO has come closer than ever to the western borders of Belarus and Russia. More than 1 thousand armored vehicles, hundreds of artillery systems, mortars, aviation and, of course, manpower (tens of thousands of people) have already been deployed there.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:

"Over 64,000 military personnel of the US Armed Forces (almost the Belarusian army), as well as over 33,000 NATO soldiers are permanently stationed in Europe. What are they doing here? What America are they defending here? Up to 20,000 of them are concentrated in Poland (close to our borders). "

Igor Korotchenko, Editor-in-Chief of the magazine "National Defense", military expert (Russia):

"Today we see increased military activity of the North Atlantic Alliance near the borders of Russia and Belarus. We see aggressive plans of such countries as Poland and Lithuania. Poland is already openly inviting the Americans to place U.S. nuclear weapons and U.S. military bases on its territory. Lithuania is also doing the same, actually soliciting and warming up anti-Belarusian and anti-Russian sentiments in Europe.

The potential adversary is actively transferring the economies of its countries to military rails. Global defense spending has reached a historic record of $2.443 trillion or 2.3% of global GDP. The United States is in the honorable first place. Washington spent 916 billion dollars on armaments in 2023. And Great Britain has spent 75 billion dollars on war and has no intention to stop."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

"I am announcing the most massive increase in our national defense in a generation. We will increase defense spending to a new baseline of 2.5% of GDP by 2030. This will start today and increase steadily every year. Over the next six years we will invest an additional £75 billion in our defense."