Ministry of Labor tells how much will be spent on arrangement of accessible environment for disabled people

165 million rubles will be allocated to arrangement of accessible environment for the disabled till the end of the year. This was reported in the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection in anticipation of the International Day of the Blind, which is celebrated on November 13. The specified amount is provided by the sub-programme "Accessible environment for disabled and physically impaired persons," the state program "Social Security 2021-2025," reports sb.by.



"Significant budgetary funds are invested in the creation of accessible infrastructure for people with disabilities in our country," noted the department. More than Br306 million is planned for the current five years. Moreover, accessibility is provided in an integrated manner, that is, for all categories of people with disabilities, including the visually impaired.



The Ministry of Labor reminded that in May 2021 the construction standards were adopted, which included all the necessary requirements to create an accessible environment, including for the blind.



