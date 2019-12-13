How many students and pupils has the President's Special Fund encouraged during its operation?

The head of the main department of vocational education of the Ministry of Education Sergei Pishchov announced how many pupils and students were encouraged by the President's special fund to support gifted pupils and students for 27 years of its activity.

"For 27 years of activity the fund has decided to encourage more than 40 thousand pupils and students and about 4 thousand pedagogical and scientific workers, who made a special contribution to the development of abilities of gifted youth. The best 132 intellectual and creative associations that have won public recognition with promising developments have also been financially supported by the foundation. As of June 20, 2023, the data bank of gifted youth includes information about more than 4 thousand citizens, of which 280 are students of general secondary education, 14 students of secondary special education, 783 students, 50 undergraduates, more than 100 postgraduates and more than 2 thousand citizens who are already working", said Sergei Pishchov.