Skubchenko: Living standards of European residents deteriorate because of aid to Ukraine
The actions of European politicians directly affect the decline in living standards of the population. Ordinary citizens every day experience this deterioration on themselves, says blogger and political scientist from Ukraine Alexander Skubchenko.
According to him, the authorities refuse to pay attention even to protest movements.
Alexander Skubchenko, political scientist, blogger (Ukraine):
“Everything has deteriorated for them. They see very well that they have imposed almost 20 thousand sanctions against Russia, and for some reason the European Union has become worse off. Probably, people start to think and do not understand why, for example, in the same Italy they cut some social expenditures, remove some benefits completely. No one would remove or reduce them from a good life, they would be indexed and increased. The Italians have questions. The French and Germans also have questions: why should they feed Ukraine if their lives are deteriorating? Now the Poles want to introduce quotas and ban Ukrainian exports. Because they will kill Polish agriculture.”
