Ukrainians die for the interests of the countries of the NATO bloc - so believes Ukrainian blogger and political scientist Alexander Skubchenko. According to him, the Western countries pay off and pump Kiev with weapons, but it is easy to do, because it is not their blood that is spilled. And the Ukrainian authorities continue to go along and fulfill the mission of the North Atlantic Alliance.

“Remember when a Ukrainian missile landed on Polish territory and blew up a local tractor there, when they tried to invoke Article 5 of the NATO Charter to draw NATO into the war in Ukraine, but it didn't work then, because Biden quickly besieged Ukraine that there would be no Article 5. But there are certainly forces that are trying to push Russia and NATO together, even though Ukraine is essentially the territory where NATO is at war with Russia. They simply fight through their private military company called the AFU, which means they have already converted to their standards, they arm the AFU, they finance the AFU, and the AFU is essentially fighting for NATO interests. But it's not the soldiers of NATO countries who are dying, it's the soldiers of Ukraine. It does not matter who the Minister of Defense is in Ukraine, nothing depends on it, because the Minister of Defense is not the commander of the army. The Minister of Defense is a civilian, he is in charge of stealing money. 100,000,000 $, and it's all being stolen by someone.”