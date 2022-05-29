"Slavic Bazaar in Vitebsk 2022" awaits guests and prepares new items for festival week

The tickets to the opening ceremony of "Slavic Bazaar in Vitebsk 2022" are actively sold out. The festival of arts is going to please music buffs with performances of star participants from 25 countries despite the closed borders and the sanctions. This season, several new locations and projects have been prepared for the audience. For example, the year 2022 will be remembered for the Days of the Union State. In addition to the traditional concert of the Commonwealth, music buffs will be enjoy two new programs. One evening will unite the best voices of the opera world of our countries on the stage of the Vitebsk Philharmonic, and in the concert hall will host the prize-winners of international competitions of pop singers "Vitebsk" accompanied by the National Academic Concert Orchestra of Belarus conducted by Maxim Rassokha.



Inna Adamovich, Head of the Main Department of the Ministry of Culture of Belarus:



“Within the framework of the Days of the Union State, there will also be an interesting new project in the open-air format in the genre of a festival of folk culture and traditions. There will be interesting original bands of both Belarus and Russia, both choreographic and vocal-instrumental, featuring the Belarusian and Russian folk bands.”



The detailed schedule of the festival and the list of star guests can be found on the official "Slavic Bazaar" portal.



