"Slavyanski Bazaar in Vitebsk" looking for volunteers
The Directorate of the International Festival of Arts "Slavyanski Bazaar in Vitebsk" invites volunteers, says the agency "Minsk-News" citing the press service of the festival.
How to become part of the largest arts forum? It is enough to be responsible, positive and energetic person over 18.
The future volunteer can choose what kind of help to give: to meet guests, coordinate speakers, work at exhibitions, etc.
To participate in the festival as a volunteer, you need to fill out an application form. Applications will be accepted until June 13.
