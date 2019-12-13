"Slavic Brotherhood - 2020". Second stage of the joint Belarusian-Russian exercise

Tomorrow the second stage of the joint Belarusian-Russian exercise "Slavic Brotherhood - 2020" will begin. Four Belarusian training grounds will be used for practical actions. In the first stage of the exercise, the troops have already performed their counter-terrorism tasks.



The Belarusian contingent will be represented by the Special Operations Forces, Air Force and Air Defense Forces, missile and artillery units, and land brigades. A total of about 6,000 servicemen and over 500 units of military equipment, both ground and air, will be involved in practical operations. The legendary BTR-80 will probably be the largest combat vehicle on the Belarusian side. The Cayman armored vehicles are also of domestic manufacture. The Russians promised to introduce the armored personnel carriers Rakushka and modern combat vehicles of the fourth generation BMD-4M.



