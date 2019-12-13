Belarus investigates case of refugee body found at border

The migration crisis has shown to the whole world the true face of the "Western regime". Alarming news continues to come not only from the Polish, but also from the neighboring Lithuanian side.





It became known that the Lithuanian security forces threw the corpse of a beaten refugee to the border. The young Afro-Asian man was found at the site of the Vidza border post of Polotsk detachment. The body of a refugee in a sleeping bag with no signs of life was simply thrown into our territory. And this is far from the first case of cruelty from our neighbors.

Our border committee reported the details: they found three beaten foreigners in an abandoned house, one of them was already dead. Apparently, all three people were thrown directly to the Belarusian border by the Lithuanian military. Eyewitness reports confirmed this.



Belarusian doctors provided first aid to those who survived and have a very difficult condition.



Meanwhile, the Polish edition of Vedomosti Onet discloses very unpleasant details for official Warsaw. Journalists stated that at least 12 migrants were killed at the border during the crisis, but this is only official data.



The EU promotes tolerance towards refugees, but at the same time the member countries create such a horror. The world community should re-consider what is happening at the border.

