Emil Czeczko found hanged

Investigators are establishing the circumstances of the death of Emil Czeczko, BelTA reports.

"Today, the law enforcement agencies received a report of the discovery of Emil Czeczko hanged at his place of residence in Minsk. The investigation team immediately left for the scene. At present, the examination is being carried out, the footprints are being fixed and the objects, significant for the investigation, are being withdrawn," told the Investigation Committee.

To establish the exact cause of death, a forensic medical examination has been appointed, the production of which is entrusted to specialists of the SCSE.

"The Investigativon Committee considers all possible versions of what happened, including the violent nature of death," added the agency.